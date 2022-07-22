Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 16:00 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
Unification ministry to seek security, economic incentives for N. Korea in denuclearization bid

SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Friday it will focus efforts on dissuading North Korea from sticking to its nuclear program by creating conditions for the Kim Jong-un regime to "feel no need" for it.

In a policy report to President Yoon Suk-yeol, the ministry outlined measures to implement his "audacious" scheme for the denuclearization of North Korea and improving inter-Korean relations.

------------
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time it decides.

Yoon was responding to a reporter's question about the U.S. Department of Defense's assessment that the North has completed preparations to carry out a nuclear test as early as within the month.

------------
Lingering tensions in Panmunjom underline uncertainties in inter-Korean ties

PAJU/SEOUL -- About four years ago, the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom was brimming with renewed hopes for peace, as a rare summit between the two Koreas took place there, diluting its image of cross-border tension, albeit temporarily.

But such hopes appeared to be fading amid COVID-19 and uncertainties in inter-Korean ties, as reporters on Tuesday's media tour saw North Korean troops wary of cross-border contact and unruly weeds seeming like a sign of Seoul's hitherto unfruitful peace endeavors.

------------
S. Korea to appoint new envoy on N.K. human rights

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to appoint a new envoy for North Korean human rights, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in a move to end nearly five years of vacancy amid the former Moon Jae-in government's drive for inter-Korean engagement.

Lee Shin-hwa, a political science professor at Korea University, has been named the ambassador on the North's rights issue, a post left empty since the inaugural ambassador, Lee Jung-hoon, left office in September 2017.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!