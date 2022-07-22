Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 200: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 200, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 170 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'
SEOUL -- North Korea denounced the United States on Wednesday for the release of an updated human trafficking report, calling the move "absolute nonsense."
In an article posted on its website, Pyongyang's foreign ministry slammed the State Department's publication of the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, which kept the country in Tier 3, the lowest category, for the 20th straight year.
N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday marked the 22nd anniversary of a joint declaration with Russia on bilateral cooperation, casting the two countries' relations as reaching a "new strategic height."
The North's foreign ministry issued the statement on the declaration as Pyongyang has been seen closing ranks with its traditional partner despite Russia's war in Ukraine.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 300: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 300, according to its state media Tuesday.
More than 250 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
