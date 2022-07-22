Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 July 22, 2022
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 18 -- S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019
19 -- N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia
S. Korea to appoint new envoy on N.K. human rights
20 -- N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'
21 -- S. Korea, U.S. poised to reinstate combined drills abolished in 2018
22 -- Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time
(END)
