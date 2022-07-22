Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

July 18 -- S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019

19 -- N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia

S. Korea to appoint new envoy on N.K. human rights

20 -- N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'

21 -- S. Korea, U.S. poised to reinstate combined drills abolished in 2018

22 -- Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!