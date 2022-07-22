KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 44,300 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,650 UP 50
Kogas 35,500 DN 1,250
SK hynix 100,000 DN 2,500
Hanwha 24,400 0
CJ 78,200 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 39,750 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,600 DN 750
Youngpoong 527,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 168,000 DN 500
GS E&C 29,200 0
SamsungElec 61,300 DN 500
NHIS 9,420 DN 120
DongwonInd 216,500 0
HyundaiMtr 191,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 38,500 UP 600
LS 53,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123000 DN500
GC Corp 178,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,670 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 234,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 59,500 DN 1,700
SLCORP 30,700 DN 400
Yuhan 57,800 0
LG Corp. 78,300 UP 700
TaekwangInd 891,000 DN 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,000 DN 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,390 UP 100
Boryung 10,500 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 DN 550
Daewoong 27,850 UP 50
KAL 24,950 DN 400
KCC 284,500 0
SKBP 77,800 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 12,600 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 1,690 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 32,450 UP 50
LX INT 31,000 UP 350
(MORE)
