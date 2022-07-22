Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 July 22, 2022

Daesang 21,700 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,300 UP 55
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 UP 50
KIA CORP. 80,900 DN 1,100
Meritz Insurance 32,850 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,200 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 35,650 DN 200
HITEJINRO 29,550 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 116,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 66,400 0
DL 65,000 DN 800
Mobis 218,500 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 561,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 4,200
Shinsegae 217,500 DN 500
Nongshim 277,000 DN 500
SGBC 51,600 UP 100
Hyosung 74,100 DN 500
LOTTE 35,300 UP 550
GCH Corp 20,650 DN 200
KPIC 125,500 0
Ottogi 450,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 0
SKC 132,000 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,605 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 568,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 70,500 UP 300
Hanmi Science 39,900 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 143,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 56,700 UP 400
F&F 142,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 24,200 DN 150
OCI 116,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 82,500 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 UP 100
KorZinc 463,500 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 10
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,200 0
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 UP 100
(MORE)

