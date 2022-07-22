KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 21,700 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,300 UP 55
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 UP 50
KIA CORP. 80,900 DN 1,100
Meritz Insurance 32,850 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,200 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 35,650 DN 200
HITEJINRO 29,550 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 116,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 66,400 0
DL 65,000 DN 800
Mobis 218,500 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 561,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 4,200
Shinsegae 217,500 DN 500
Nongshim 277,000 DN 500
SGBC 51,600 UP 100
Hyosung 74,100 DN 500
LOTTE 35,300 UP 550
GCH Corp 20,650 DN 200
KPIC 125,500 0
Ottogi 450,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 0
SKC 132,000 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,605 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 568,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 70,500 UP 300
Hanmi Science 39,900 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 143,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 56,700 UP 400
F&F 142,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 24,200 DN 150
OCI 116,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 82,500 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 51,100 UP 100
KorZinc 463,500 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,410 UP 10
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,200 0
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 UP 100
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time