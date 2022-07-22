KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 39,750 DN 100
S-Oil 90,300 DN 3,400
LG Innotek 343,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,500 DN 1,500
HMM 24,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 60,400 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 124,000 DN 1,000
MS IND 18,050 DN 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,900 UP 4,250
S-1 63,500 0
ZINUS 47,500 UP 150
Hanchem 219,500 DN 5,000
DWS 53,900 UP 1,400
KEPCO 21,650 DN 100
SamsungSecu 33,900 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 DN 450
SKTelecom 51,800 DN 300
HyundaiElev 27,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,800 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,455 UP 35
Hanon Systems 10,200 DN 50
SK 214,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 31,600 DN 350
Handsome 30,650 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,800 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 14,850 0
COWAY 63,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,700 DN 900
DONGSUH 24,550 UP 50
SamsungEng 19,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,500 DN 20
Kakao 72,100 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,000 DN 350
NCsoft 373,500 DN 2,500
KT 37,000 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29650 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 11,400 DN 100
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time