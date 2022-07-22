LG Uplus 12,150 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 59,600 0

IBK 9,340 DN 50

Kangwonland 24,800 DN 50

KT&G 81,200 UP 100

NAVER 250,000 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 17,800 0

Doosanfc 30,000 0

LG Display 15,350 DN 200

KEPCO KPS 36,550 0

LG H&H 723,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 62,900 DN 400

KIWOOM 81,600 UP 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,600 DN 800

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,100 DN 200

COSMAX 70,900 UP 400

LGELECTRONICS 93,500 DN 700

DWEC 5,350 UP 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,150 DN 500

CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 1,000

Celltrion 179,500 DN 3,000

DSME 20,350 DN 200

TKG Huchems 19,550 0

HDSINFRA 5,400 UP 120

DAEWOONG PHARM 189,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 DN 600

KIH 62,500 DN 500

GS 40,150 DN 650

LIG Nex1 77,700 UP 3,300

Fila Holdings 30,050 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,150 DN 1,250

HANWHA LIFE 2,195 DN 25

AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 4,000

FOOSUNG 17,550 UP 100

SK Innovation 178,500 DN 4,500

POONGSAN 25,350 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 47,750 DN 900

Hansae 16,600 DN 150

Youngone Corp 39,700 DN 200

