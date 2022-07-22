Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 July 22, 2022

LG Uplus 12,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,600 0
IBK 9,340 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,800 DN 50
KT&G 81,200 UP 100
NAVER 250,000 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 17,800 0
Doosanfc 30,000 0
LG Display 15,350 DN 200
KEPCO KPS 36,550 0
LG H&H 723,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 62,900 DN 400
KIWOOM 81,600 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,600 DN 800
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,100 DN 200
COSMAX 70,900 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 93,500 DN 700
DWEC 5,350 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,150 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 179,500 DN 3,000
DSME 20,350 DN 200
TKG Huchems 19,550 0
HDSINFRA 5,400 UP 120
DAEWOONG PHARM 189,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 DN 600
KIH 62,500 DN 500
GS 40,150 DN 650
LIG Nex1 77,700 UP 3,300
Fila Holdings 30,050 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,150 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,195 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 4,000
FOOSUNG 17,550 UP 100
SK Innovation 178,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 25,350 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 DN 900
Hansae 16,600 DN 150
Youngone Corp 39,700 DN 200
(MORE)

