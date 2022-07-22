KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 47,500 DN 450
GKL 13,950 DN 50
KOLON IND 51,900 DN 600
HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 43,900 DN 600
Meritz Financial 25,100 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 6,660 0
emart 112,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 38,150 DN 250
PIAM 35,350 UP 350
HANJINKAL 57,500 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 89,800 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 41,250 DN 50
MANDO 54,900 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,150 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,350 UP 150
Netmarble 69,900 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 258,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 53,200 UP 200
ORION 100,500 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,900 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,500 UP 400
BGF Retail 183,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 104,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 11,350 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 312,500 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 352,000 DN 500
HANILCMT 13,600 UP 100
SKBS 128,500 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 150
KakaoBank 30,900 DN 400
HYBE 167,000 UP 10,000
SK ie technology 82,600 DN 1,900
LG Energy Solution 382,000 DN 8,500
DL E&C 40,000 DN 50
kakaopay 65,300 DN 3,500
K Car 18,800 UP 400
SKSQUARE 41,150 DN 600
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike