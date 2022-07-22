CSWIND 47,500 DN 450

GKL 13,950 DN 50

KOLON IND 51,900 DN 600

HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 1,500

SD Biosensor 43,900 DN 600

Meritz Financial 25,100 DN 300

BNK Financial Group 6,660 0

emart 112,500 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN350

KOLMAR KOREA 38,150 DN 250

PIAM 35,350 UP 350

HANJINKAL 57,500 DN 300

CHONGKUNDANG 89,800 DN 1,100

DoubleUGames 41,250 DN 50

MANDO 54,900 UP 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 UP 12,000

Doosan Bobcat 30,150 DN 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,350 UP 150

Netmarble 69,900 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 258,000 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI 53,200 UP 200

ORION 100,500 DN 3,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,900 DN 400

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,500 UP 400

BGF Retail 183,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 104,500 DN 500

HDC-OP 11,350 UP 100

HYOSUNG TNC 312,500 UP 500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 352,000 DN 500

HANILCMT 13,600 UP 100

SKBS 128,500 DN 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 150

KakaoBank 30,900 DN 400

HYBE 167,000 UP 10,000

SK ie technology 82,600 DN 1,900

LG Energy Solution 382,000 DN 8,500

DL E&C 40,000 DN 50

kakaopay 65,300 DN 3,500

K Car 18,800 UP 400

SKSQUARE 41,150 DN 600

(END)