(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower as ECB's rate hike stokes recession woes
(ATTN: ADDS weekly figure, bond yields in last 2 paras, photo)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks ended lower Friday, ending a two-day winning streak, as Europe's larger-than-expected interest rate hike renewed concerns over a global economic recession. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 16.02 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 2,393.14.
Trading volume was moderate at 375.51 million shares worth 6.86 trillion won (US$5.22 billion), with decliners outstripping gainers 506 to 331.
The KOSPI opened higher, following overnight Wall Street gains, and had moved within a tight range before falling to negative territory.
Institutions shed shares worth 305.74 million won, while retail and foreign investors picked up a net 262.7 billion won and 28.44 billion won worth of shares, respectively.
"Europe's interest rate hikes and gloomy inflation outlook have fueled concerns over an economic recession," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Gwang-nam said.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates more than expected by 50 basis points, a first rate raise since 2011. Economists had expected a smaller 0.25 point rise.
ECB President Christine Lagarde also warned that inflation risks had intensified due mainly to the ongoing war surrounding Ukraine and high energy prices.
In Seoul, tech and financials lost ground to drag down the index.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.81 percent to 61,300 won, and major chipmaker SK hynix sank 2.44 percent to 100,000 won.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution declined 2.18 percent to 382,000 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem went down 1.41 percent to 561,000 won.
No. 1 financial group KB Financial retreated 1.85 percent to 47,750 won, and Shinhan Financial Group fell 0.56 percent to 35,650 won.
Carmakers ended mixed. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.06 percent to 191,000 won. But its smaller affiliate Kia lost 1.34 percent to 80,900 won on profit-taking, after it reported record high operating profit in the second quarter.
Samsung Biologics jumped 1.47 percent to 829,000 won, while pharmaceutical company Celltrion lost 1.64 percent to 179,500 won.
The local currency ended at 1,313.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.3 won from the previous day's close.
Bond prices, which inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 7.6 basis points to 3.218 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds fell 7.4 basis points to 3.299 percent.
On the back of Wall Street gains, Seoul's key stock index rose 3.05 percent this week from a week ago.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
