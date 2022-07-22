S. Korean Bond Yields on July 22, 2022
All News 16:30 July 22, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.943 2.973 -3.0
2-year TB 3.214 3.280 -6.6
3-year TB 3.218 3.294 -7.6
10-year TB 3.302 3.374 -7.2
2-year MSB 3.145 3.217 -7.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.135 4.202 -6.7
91-day CD 2.580 2.580 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
S. Korea unveils sweeping tax cut plan to spur corporate investment
-
Use of police force said to be mulled to end shipyard strike
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time