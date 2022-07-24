Siemens Korea fined for unfair biz practices
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Siemens Korea was fined 480 million won (US$365,600) for exaggerating expenses of repairing medical appliances and arbitrarily passing them onto its contractors, the antitrust regulator said Sunday.
The Korean unit of the German conglomerate had sold major medical appliances to hospitals here, including magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners until 2015.
To repair those appliances, Siemens Korea was supposed to use software and pay its German head office for the use.
But it unilaterally forced seven contractors to shoulder the burden between October 2010 and September 2014 without prior agreements, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The Korean unit even charged them a 147.8 percent larger amount than that claimed by the head office, it added.
"Such practices by large-sized companies could ultimately lead to a rise in retail prices," an FTC official said.
Currently, Siemens Healthineers manages the medical appliances business in South Korea.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
Nurse gets 6-yr prison term for dropping newborn, resulting in brain damage
-
S. Korea reports 68,551 new COVID-19 cases
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet in Indonesia
-
Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Seoul next week
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads