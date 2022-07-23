N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 200 for 3rd day: state media
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 200 for the third consecutive day, according to its state media Saturday.
More than 120 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 350 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
(END)
