Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 23, 2022
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/23 Sunny 80
Incheon 27/23 Sunny 90
Suwon 28/22 Sunny 80
Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 80
Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 28/21 Sunny 70
Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 60
Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 80
Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 90
Jeju 32/24 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/22 Sunny 70
Busan 27/22 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
Nurse gets 6-yr prison term for dropping newborn, resulting in brain damage
-
(LEAD) Campus rape suspect referred to prosecutors with added charge of filming rape scene
-
Yoon calls for details of 'audacious plan' for N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea protests against Japan's claims to Dokdo in defense white paper