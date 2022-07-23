Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 23, 2022

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Sunny 80

Incheon 27/23 Sunny 90

Suwon 28/22 Sunny 80

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 80

Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 28/21 Sunny 70

Gangneung 27/22 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 80

Gwangju 30/22 Sunny 90

Jeju 32/24 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/22 Sunny 70

Busan 27/22 Rain 60

