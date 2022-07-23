Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Seoul next week

All News 14:19 July 23, 2022

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. State Department official will visit Seoul next week to discuss issues including Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the department said.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Japan and South Korea from Monday to Thursday to meet with her counterparts from the foreign ministries and other government agencies of the respective countries.

Nuland will "coordinate on regional and global issues, including economic security, food security, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the threat to regional stability posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the department said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name.

This file photo provided by UPI shows U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#US diplomat
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!