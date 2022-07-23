Military reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:27 July 23, 2022
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,793 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 197,227, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,339 from the Army, 193 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, 80 from the Marine Corps and 86 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also five cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 8,609 military personnel are under treatment.
