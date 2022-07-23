S. Korea play China to draw at East Asian football tournament

South Korea's hopes for their first win over China in 17 years were dashed in the 76th minute, with Wang Linlin netting the equalizer thanks to a fortuitous bounce. Xiao Yuyi's initial shot took an awkward bounce and landed at Wang's feet, sending South Korean defenders scrambling. Wang easily poked it home to make it 1-1, and China held off the pesky South Koreans over the final stretch.

