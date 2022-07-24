Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 24, 2022
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Rain 60
Incheon 29/24 Rain 60
Suwon 30/23 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 29/23 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/24 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/24 Cloudy 30
Jeju 30/27 Cloudy 20
Daegu 34/23 Rain 30
Busan 28/23 Rain 20
(END)
