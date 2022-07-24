Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 24, 2022

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 60

Incheon 29/24 Rain 60

Suwon 30/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 29/23 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/24 Cloudy 30

Jeju 30/27 Cloudy 20

Daegu 34/23 Rain 30

Busan 28/23 Rain 20

(END)

