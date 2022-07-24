(LEAD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
(ATTN: ADDS more info in last para)
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki on Sunday lashed out at a recent meeting of police station chiefs from across the country held to protest the interior ministry's envisioned launch of a "police bureau," calling the meeting "inappropriate."
Kim made the remarks during a press conference at the presidential office, one day after some 50 chiefs of police stations across the country held a meeting in Asan, 86 kilometers south of Seoul, to protest the interior ministry plan. About 140 other senior superintendent-level officials virtually attended the meeting.
The ministry is set to launch the police bureau next month as it seeks to tighten its grip over the police ahead of the September implementation of two laws that will ultimately abolish the investigative powers of the prosecution and transfer them to police.
Following the Saturday meeting, chiefs of police stations denounced the ministry's plan as "retrogression" and vowed to communicate their opposition to the national police chief nominee and the ministry.
"Seen from my 35 years of experience as a civil servant, I think it was an inappropriate act," the presidential chief of staff said in his first public remarks over the issue.
"There are three agencies whose powers are greater than government ministries in South Korea: the prosecution, the police and the tax agency," Kim said, adding that only the police do not come under the control of a higher body.
"As the police could become the most powerful body (after the implementation of) the prosecution reform laws, I think there's a need for checks and balances," he said.
Ryu Sam-young, a senior police official who led Saturday's meeting, warned that there could be a greater backlash for any action that "ignores us." After the meeting, he was put on the waiting list for a new assignment in an apparent disciplinary action against him.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads
-
S. Korea reports 68,551 new COVID-19 cases
-
Senior U.S. diplomat to visit Seoul next week
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet in Indonesia
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 68,551 new COVID-19 cases