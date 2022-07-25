N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 100, according to its state media Monday.
More than 50 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 330 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads
-
Prosecutors raid Terraform's parent firm in probe into Luna-Terra crash
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Naver-published webcomic 'Lore Olympus' awarded Eisner award