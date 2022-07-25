Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party applies double standard toward police protest against launch of police bureau (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interior ministry hastily announces launch of police bureau (Kookmin Daily)
-- Unprecedented uprising; police officials protest interior ministry's plan to set up bureau overseeing police (Donga Ilbo)
-- Police officers protest; controversial launch of police bureau (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Protest against police bureau set to escalate further (Segye Times)
-- Chinese consumers turn backs on Korean goods (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More police officers announce plans to hold collective actions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor-led government set to tame police officers (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea lags far behind in developing quantum computers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts call for intense restructuring of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't planning to sell parts of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Poland to buy weapons from Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency (Korea Herald)
-- Police officials protest against supervisory bureau (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!