Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party applies double standard toward police protest against launch of police bureau (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Interior ministry hastily announces launch of police bureau (Kookmin Daily)

-- Unprecedented uprising; police officials protest interior ministry's plan to set up bureau overseeing police (Donga Ilbo)

-- Police officers protest; controversial launch of police bureau (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Protest against police bureau set to escalate further (Segye Times)

-- Chinese consumers turn backs on Korean goods (Chosun Ilbo)

-- More police officers announce plans to hold collective actions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor-led government set to tame police officers (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea lags far behind in developing quantum computers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Experts call for intense restructuring of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't planning to sell parts of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Korea Economic Daily)

