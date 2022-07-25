Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party applies double standard toward police protest against launch of police bureau (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interior ministry hastily announces launch of police bureau (Kookmin Daily)
-- Unprecedented uprising; police officials protest interior ministry's plan to set up bureau overseeing police (Donga Ilbo)
-- Police officers protest; controversial launch of police bureau (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Protest against police bureau set to escalate further (Segye Times)
-- Chinese consumers turn backs on Korean goods (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More police officers announce plans to hold collective actions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor-led government set to tame police officers (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea lags far behind in developing quantum computers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts call for intense restructuring of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't planning to sell parts of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Poland to buy weapons from Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency (Korea Herald)
-- Police officials protest against supervisory bureau (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads
-
Prosecutors raid Terraform's parent firm in probe into Luna-Terra crash
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Naver-published webcomic 'Lore Olympus' awarded Eisner award