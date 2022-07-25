(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 25)

Our society has long been dominated by resorts to physical force to achieve goals. The police exist to uphold law and order. If they launch a collective action just because they don't like a government policy, who will keep them from resorting to more extreme action? Furthermore, the police will soon wield greater power than before after the Moon Jae-in administration entirely stripped the prosecution of its investigative authority and gave it to the police. A radical move by the police under such circumstances only helps fuel public anxieties.