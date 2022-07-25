S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks this week on alliance, N. Korea
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Washington D.C. this week to discuss security on the Korean Peninsula and deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, the defense ministry here said Monday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, are scheduled to meet Friday, as the allies have been cranking up security coordination amid speculation Pyongyang could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
It would mark their second in-person meeting in their current capacities, following their first talks on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum in Singapore, last month.
"Through this meeting, (the two sides) plan to exchange their assessments about the security situation on the peninsula and have a wide-range of discussions on various alliance issues, including efforts to enhance the enforceability of extended deterrence," the ministry said in a press release.
Amid growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats, Seoul has been striving to ensure and strengthen the enforceability of extended deterrence, America's stated commitment to using a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear options, to defend its Asian ally.
While in the U.S., Lee plans to attend Wednesday's ceremony celebrating the completion of the Wall of Remembrance, a Korean War monument bearing the names of 36,634 U.S. troops and 7,174 members of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army who died during the 1950-53 conflict.
Lee will also visit the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington to express his appreciation to war veterans and hold separate meetings with former U.S. Forces Korea commanders and officials from major U.S. think tanks.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(LEAD) Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmakers clash over hiring
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads
-
Prosecutors raid Terraform's parent firm in probe into Luna-Terra crash
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Naver-published webcomic 'Lore Olympus' awarded Eisner award