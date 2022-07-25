Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/23 Sunny 0

Incheon 30/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 33/23 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 32/24 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 32/24 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/23 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/24 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 60

Busan 29/23 Sunny 20

