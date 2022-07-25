Samsung Card Q2 net profit up 7.9 pct to 155.2 bln won
All News 09:26 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 155.2 billion won (US$118.3 million), up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 209.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 194.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 19.4 percent to 1 trillion won.
(END)
