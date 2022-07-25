Girls' Generation to release comeback album on Aug. 8
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group Girls' Generation will make a comeback with "Forever 1," its seventh full-length album, on Aug. 8, the group's agency said Monday.
The 10-track album marks the band's 15th anniversary and first release since its sixth LP, "Holiday Night," in August 2017, SM Entertainment said.
The octet also unveiled a teaser image for the upcoming album on social media earlier in the day.
The agency has said the band will return with all eight members for the album.
Debuting in 2007, the group churned out hit after hit, such as "Girls' Generation," "Gee," "Genie" and "Lion Heart," during its prime. It has not been active as a group since the album "Holiday Night."
