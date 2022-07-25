Hyundai Rotem Q2 net income up 78.7 pct to 25.6 bln won
All News 10:29 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 25.6 billion won (US$19.5 million), up 78.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 31.4 billion won, up 99.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 785.8 billion won.
(END)
