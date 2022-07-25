Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Rotem Q2 net income up 78.7 pct to 25.6 bln won

All News 10:29 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 25.6 billion won (US$19.5 million), up 78.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 31.4 billion won, up 99.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 785.8 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!