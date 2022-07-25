The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.37 2.37
2-M 2.47 2.47
3-M 2.60 2.61
6-M 3.05 3.05
12-M 3.63 3.64
(END)
Issue Keywords
