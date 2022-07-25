Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rookie girl group Ive to return with new single next month

All News 11:32 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- New K-pop girl group Ive will put out a new single next month, the group's management agency said Monday.

Starship Entertainment unveiled a teaser image for the group's third single, "After Like," announcing the band will return on Aug. 22.

"After Like" will be band's first release since its second single, "Love Dive," in April.

The six-piece group debuted in April last year, composed of former IZ*ONE member An Yu-jin, and her fellow ex-IZ*ONE member Jang Won-young, along with members Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo.

It is now considered one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups, with two straight hit songs, "Eleven" and "Love Dive."

The latest single "Love Dive" rose to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 Global chart with its music video garnering over 100 million views on YouTube.

A teaser image for girl group Ive's upcoming single "After Like," provided by Starship Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Ive #new album
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!