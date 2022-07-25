Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell sharply to below 40,000 on Monday, apparently due to fewer tests, as the country battles a new virus wave triggered by the fast spread of an omicron subvariant.
The country reported 35,883 new COVID-19 infections, including 343 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,247,496, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday marked the first shipment of 3-nanometer semiconductors at a ceremony, a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced and efficient chips to date.
The next-generation 3nm chips are built on Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, which Samsung said will eventually allow an area reduction of up to 35 percent, while providing 30 percent higher performance and 50 percent lower power consumption, compared with the existing FinFET process.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says he expects 'necessary steps' against police protest
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he expects the interior ministry and the National Police Agency (NPA) to take "necessary steps" to deal with police officers taking collective action to protest the planned establishment of a police bureau under the ministry.
The remark came after a senior superintendent based in the southeastern port city of Busan was put on "standby" in a preliminary disciplinary action for organizing a general meeting of senior superintendents from across the nation to protest the police bureau plan.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks this week on alliance, N. Korea
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Washington D.C. this week to discuss security on the Korean Peninsula and deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, the defense ministry here said Monday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, are scheduled to meet Friday, as the allies have been cranking up security coordination amid speculation Pyongyang could ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
-----------------
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
SEOUL -- Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na will tie the knot with a classical singer in October, her management agency said Monday.
Kim Yu-na and Ko Woo-rim will hold their wedding in Seoul in late October, according to All That Sports.
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating slightly falls to 33.3 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- The slide in President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has slowed, a survey showed Monday, with 33.3 percent of people giving a positive assessment of his performance, only 0.1 percentage point down from a week earlier.
The disapproval rating also rose only 0.1 percentage point in the Realmeter survey of 2,527 voters from Monday to Friday last week. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
(END)
