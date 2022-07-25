Military reports 996 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:31 July 25, 2022
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 996 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 199,615, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 728 from the Army, 131 from the Air Force, 68 from the Navy, 52 from the Marine Corps and 14 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also two cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 9,276 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
S. Korea's new virus cases under 70,000 for 3rd day, remain high as subvariant spreads
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide