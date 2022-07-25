Defense minister commends high jumper Woo for grabbing silver at world championships
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with high jumper Sgt. Woo Sang-hyeok on Monday to commend him for winning the silver medal at the world championships last week, Lee's ministry said.
Woo, who is serving his mandatory military service at the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, grabbed the silver at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, last Monday. It marked the best-ever showing by a South Korean at the competition.
"I am proud of Sgt. Woo for raising the honor of South Korea and the military, and moving the people and giving them hope," Lee was quoted as saying by his office.
The 26-year-old is set to be discharged from his service in September.
All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for about two years in a country that constantly faces North Korea's military threats.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer