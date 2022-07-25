Yoon to go on summer vacation next week
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will go on summer vacation next week to a location yet to be determined, a presidential official said Monday.
Yoon confirmed his vacation plans during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries earlier in the day, and asked that all presidential staff and public servants also take time off, the official told reporters.
"He asked that everyone go on vacation to recharge and contribute to boosting the domestic economy," the official said.
Several locations are currently under consideration, given that there are not many vacation spots available to the president, the official added.
Yoon earlier told reporters he was waiting to see how a strike at a Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. shipyard unfolded before confirming his vacation plans.
The 51-day strike ended last week after labor and management struck a last-minute agreement on almost all contentious issues.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer