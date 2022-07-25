Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea pushes to restore defense policy dialogue with Japan

All News 15:25 July 25, 2022

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to restore a bilateral working-level defense policy dialogue with Japan that has been stalled since 2018 amid stand-offs between the two countries, an informed source said Monday.

The move comes as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has vowed to foster a "future-oriented" partnership with Tokyo despite prolonged diplomatic rows stemming largely from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. It has stated a commitment to stronger trilateral security cooperation also involving the United States.

"(South Korea) is trying to restore the director general-level dialogue suspended since late 2018," the source told Yonhap News Agency over the phone, requesting anonymity.

Bilateral defense-related exchanges have markedly dwindled since Japan's maritime patrol aircraft conducted a menacing low-altitude flyby over a South Korean warship, accusing the vessel of having locked its fire-control radar on the plane, in December 2018.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea Japan talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!