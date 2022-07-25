KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 281,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE 35,800 UP 500
Hyosung 74,900 UP 800
SGBC 54,900 UP 3,300
LotteChilsung 167,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 20,750 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 5,000
AmoreG 38,900 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,650 DN 20
POSCO Holdings 234,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 59,500 0
SLCORP 31,900 UP 1,200
Yuhan 57,800 0
SamsungElec 61,100 DN 200
NHIS 9,540 UP 120
DongwonInd 217,000 UP 500
LS 55,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124500 UP1500
GC Corp 177,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 29,300 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 DN 250
Daesang 21,700 0
SKNetworks 4,310 UP 10
TaihanElecWire 1,675 DN 15
ORION Holdings 15,000 0
KCC 288,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 79,400 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,300 UP 250
Shinsegae 217,500 0
LG Corp. 78,700 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 117,500 UP 1,500
Boryung 10,550 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,000 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 12,600 0
SK hynix 100,000 0
Youngpoong 526,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,400 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 DN 50
