KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 35,900 UP 400
Hanwha 24,700 UP 300
DB HiTek 44,300 0
CJ 79,000 UP 800
LX INT 30,950 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 6,420 UP 30
KAL 25,100 UP 150
Daewoong 27,800 DN 50
TaekwangInd 888,000 DN 3,000
Meritz Insurance 33,100 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,800 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 36,000 UP 350
HITEJINRO 29,700 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 116,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 65,500 DN 900
DL 65,200 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,150 UP 100
KIA CORP. 82,300 UP 1,400
ShinpoongPharm 28,800 DN 2,800
KPIC 125,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,500 UP 20
SKC 132,000 0
GS Retail 24,350 UP 150
Ottogi 452,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 558,000 DN 10,000
MERITZ SECU 4,650 UP 45
HtlShilla 70,300 DN 200
Hanmi Science 40,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 143,000 0
Hanssem 56,900 UP 200
F&F 145,000 UP 3,000
OCI 106,500 DN 9,500
LS ELECTRIC 52,900 UP 1,800
KSOE 82,900 UP 400
KorZinc 468,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 86,800 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,400 UP 2,200
IS DONGSEO 39,500 DN 250
S-Oil 90,600 UP 300
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide