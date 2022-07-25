KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 344,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 UP 2,000
HMM 24,250 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 61,300 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 UP 3,000
MS IND 18,200 UP 150
Mobis 226,000 UP 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 1,800
S-1 63,300 DN 200
ZINUS 47,650 UP 150
Hanchem 220,000 UP 500
DWS 56,200 UP 2,300
KEPCO 22,000 UP 350
SamsungSecu 34,150 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 DN 50
SKTelecom 51,600 DN 200
HyundaiElev 27,250 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 135,000 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,530 UP 75
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 10,500 UP 300
SK 217,500 UP 3,500
Handsome 30,750 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,400 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 14,800 DN 50
COWAY 63,800 DN 100
DONGSUH 24,950 UP 400
SamsungEng 19,450 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,500 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,350 UP 350
KT 37,350 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30000 UP350
LOTTE TOUR 11,400 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 500
IBK 9,390 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 UP 200
KT&G 82,100 UP 900
(MORE)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer