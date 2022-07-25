KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 17,500 DN 300
Doosanfc 31,000 UP 1,000
LG Display 15,250 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,350 UP 550
NCsoft 370,000 DN 3,500
NAVER 248,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 73,000 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,000 UP 100
KIH 62,400 DN 100
GS 40,700 UP 550
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,200 DN 900
COSMAX 70,100 DN 800
KIWOOM 80,800 DN 800
DSME 19,550 DN 800
HDSINFRA 5,330 DN 70
DWEC 5,350 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,450 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 36,400 DN 150
LG H&H 724,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 556,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 62,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,050 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 93,900 UP 400
Celltrion 185,000 UP 5,500
TKG Huchems 19,650 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 189,000 DN 500
SK Innovation 179,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,250 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,190 DN 5
POONGSAN 25,900 UP 550
AMOREPACIFIC 138,000 DN 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 47,850 UP 100
Hansae 16,700 UP 100
Youngone Corp 40,100 UP 400
CSWIND 48,200 UP 700
GKL 13,950 0
LIG Nex1 80,800 UP 3,100
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide