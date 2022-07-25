KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 30,000 DN 50
FOOSUNG 17,600 UP 50
KOLON IND 52,300 UP 400
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 43,500 DN 400
Meritz Financial 25,400 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,670 UP 10
emart 115,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 38,400 UP 250
PIAM 35,100 DN 250
HANJINKAL 58,300 UP 800
CHONGKUNDANG 90,500 UP 700
DoubleUGames 41,100 DN 150
MANDO 56,300 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 30,300 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 DN 100
Netmarble 71,800 UP 1,900
KRAFTON 256,000 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 53,300 UP 100
ORION 102,500 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,300 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 UP 550
BGF Retail 181,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 105,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 11,450 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 317,500 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 357,500 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 13,650 UP 50
SKBS 128,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 DN 100
KakaoBank 30,450 DN 450
HYBE 176,500 UP 9,500
SK ie technology 83,400 UP 800
LG Energy Solution 391,000 UP 9,000
DL E&C 40,100 UP 100
kakaopay 65,700 UP 400
K Car 18,850 UP 50
SKSQUARE 41,600 UP 450
(END)
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide