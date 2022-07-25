Inflation expected to peak in late Q3 or early Q4: finance minister
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer inflation is likely to peak late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter if there is no sharp hike in global oil and grain prices, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Monday.
Consumer prices may markedly stabilize starting in October if the harvest of farm products is not seriously hampered by typhoons after the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, set for Sept. 9-12, according to the minister.
"If oil prices show similar movements to current trends, consumer prices may peak no later than in October. ...Inflation is likely to reach its pinnacle late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter," Choo told reporters.
Consumer prices soared 6 percent in June from a year earlier, the fastest clip in nearly 24 years and acceleration from a 5.4 percent on-year spike in May.
The country's inflation is under upward pressure due mainly to soaring oil and commodity prices caused by the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine. A rebound in demand from the pandemic also pushed up inflation.
The government plans to roll out an additional measure to stabilize people's lives and curb inflation next month ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
Demand for vegetables, eggs and other foodstuff usually rises in South Korea ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and the Chuseok fall harvest holiday as people prepare holiday meals for family gatherings.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide