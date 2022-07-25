S. Korean Bond Yields on July 25, 2022
All News 16:30 July 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.929 2.943 -1.4
2-year TB 3.174 3.214 -4.0
3-year TB 3.153 3.218 -6.5
10-year TB 3.211 3.302 -9.1
2-year MSB 3.095 3.145 -5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.082 4.135 -5.3
91-day CD None None None
(END)
