Yoon calls for quickly coming up with road map to abolish gender ministry
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Monday to quickly come up with a road map for abolishing the gender ministry in line with his campaign pledge, his spokesperson said.
Yoon made the remark during a policy briefing by Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook at his office, saying she should "conduct a comprehensive review" of the ministry's work and "quickly come up with a road map" for the ministry's abolition, Kang In-sun said during a press briefing.
The promise to get rid of the ministry was one of Yoon's most controversial campaign pledges, sparking accusations that he was trying to curry favor with young male voters resentful of women's growing contributions to society.
Yoon claimed the ministry had failed to fulfill its role.
The ministry was expected to be one of the first to go under his administration but has remained in place for now as the new government has postponed reorganizing the government layout due to expected legislative roadblocks caused by an opposition-controlled National Assembly.
Yoon also instructed the minister to expand support for single-parent families and other vulnerable groups, respond promptly to changes in traditional family structures, and make utmost efforts to protect victims of sexual, domestic, dating and other violence.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Rainy season giving way to heat wave nationwide
-
(2nd LD) Presidential chief of staff condemns police officers' protest against launch of police bureau
-
Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic