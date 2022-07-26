Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden was given an honorary Korean name of Bae Ji-sung on Monday as part of a weeklong commemoration to mark the end of the Korean War 69 years ago.
The U.S. leader was given the name by the Republic of Korea (ROK)-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association.
"We, the ROK-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association, are honored to announce and grant U.S. President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. a Korean name. His name will be Bae Ji-sung," the association said in a released statement.
The name was presented to Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.
The association said the Korean surname of Biden originates from Pyeongtaek, a city located some 60 kilometers south of Seoul and home to a majority of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
His first name, Ji-sung, means territory and star, respectively, it added.
"The deeper and significant meaning behind granting the name "Bae Ji-sung" to U.S. President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is to keep considering and maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula as he continues to contribute to world peace," it said.
The presentation of the Korean name to Biden comes as the allies mark the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War on Wednesday.
Events to commemorate the war's end will include the dedication of the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington with the names of over 41,000 American and South Korean service personnel killed during the war.
Biden is one of dozens of top U.S. officials who have been given a Korean name by the association.
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were given names of Oh Han-ma and Woo Dae-il, respectively.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
