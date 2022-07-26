Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 50: state media

All News 06:20 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 50, according to its state media Tuesday.

More than 30 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 260 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

North Korean workers in protective gear carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang's Sadong District amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in this undated photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency on June 7, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!