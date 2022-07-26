(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 26)

The Yoon Suk-yeol government is under growing criticism over its plan to launch a police bureau under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. On Monday, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min vowed to sternly punish police officials who declared their opposition to the plan during a weekend meeting. "Their act is tantamount to a coup in defiance of orders," Lee told reporters. Lee is blamed for going too far in preventing police from taking further action against what is seen as the ministry's bid to gain direct control of the nation's police force. He is even trying to block any discussions on the contentious issue.