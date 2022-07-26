(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 26)

It all started after the Moon Jae-in administration railroaded a bill through the legislature to deprive the prosecution of its investigative authority and give it to the police. After reaching conclusion that the National Police Commission cannot help check the mighty police, the government wanted to establish a bureau for police administration in the ministry. The ministry is to submit a revision of the related enforcement ordinance to a Cabinet meeting today. But the government did not fully explain the change to the police and or persuade them.