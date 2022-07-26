Today in Korean history
July 27
1953 -- Representatives of North Korea, China and the United States sign the Armistice Agreement to end the Korean War. The war broke out on June 25, 1950, when North Korea started bombarding northern South Korea early in the morning.
1961 -- South Korea and Niger in western Africa establish diplomatic relations.
1961 -- A funeral is held for Rhee Syng-man, the nation's first president, who died in Hawaii. The U.S.-educated leader had been forced to leave the country the previous year by student-led pro-democracy demonstrations against government corruption and the dictatorship. The protest was later named the 4.19 Revolution.
His body was flown to Seoul for burial at the National Cemetery.
1985 -- The 63 Building, the nation's highest skyscraper, opens in Seoul.
1989 -- A Korean Air passenger plane crashes at Libya's Tripoli International Airport, killing 80 people and injuring 119 others.
1995 -- President Kim Young-sam holds summit talks with his U.S. counterpart, Bill Clinton. They agreed to create a high-level consultative body to develop joint strategies with regard to North Korea and to seek ways to expedite the North's opening to the outside world.
2018 -- A U.S. Air Force transport aircraft arrives in South Korea from North Korea, carrying the remains of service members killed in the Korean War.
2021 -- South Korea and North Korea reopen direct cross-border communication lines, which Pyongyang severed in 2020 in protest of propaganda leaflets coming in from the South, under a surprise agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'
-
Female teacher under probe over improper relationship with student