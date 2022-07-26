Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Sunny 20

Incheon 31/24 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/23 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 0

Daejeon 34/23 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 34/23 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 33/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/24 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 0

Busan 30/24 Sunny 0

