(LEAD) Yoon slams police protest as 'serious breach of discipline'
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks by Yoon, background from 5th para)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday collective action by police officers against the planned establishment of a police bureau under the interior ministry could amount to a "serious breach of national discipline."
The remark came as the ministry and front-line police officers have clashed head-on over the police bureau plan, with senior superintendents gathering in protest and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min likening the collective action to a "coup."
"Like the people, I am deeply concerned about the collective action" by the police officers, Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
"Collectively protesting against the government's policies and reorganization plans, which are being pursued under the Constitution and the law, could be a serious breach of national discipline," he said.
The establishment of the police bureau is expected to be endorsed during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.
Police officers taking part in the collective action have expressed concern the bureau's oversight would compromise their political neutrality and accountability, while the interior ministry has argued it is necessary, as the police are set to take on more investigative roles from the prosecution.
"In carrying out a nation's basic administrative duties of national defense and public order, the final authority of command and oversight lies with the president," Yoon said.
Referring to the scheduled Cabinet meeting, he acknowledged there could be "various opinions," but noted "a nation's fundamental order and discipline should not be shaken."
Yoon struck a stronger tone in his remarks Tuesday after having said Monday he expects the interior ministry and the National Police Agency to take "necessary steps" against the protest.
Asked Tuesday to comment on Japan's approval of the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, Yoon said he has asserted since his election campaign that Japan needs to "transparently explain and gain the consent" of neighboring countries.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'