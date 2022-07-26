Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea may conduct nuke test to mark 'Victory Day': minister

All News 10:53 July 26, 2022

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification minister did not rule out the possibility of North Korea carrying out a nuclear test on the occasion of what it calls "Victory Day" this week, speaking publicly Tuesday.

"I think there is such a possibility," Kwon Young-se said, when asked about the issue during a radio interview here.

The North is marking the 69th anniversary on Wednesday of the 1953 armistice, which effectively ended the Korean War. Pyongyang calls the national holiday the Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War, or Victory Day.

The minister, who serves as Seoul's top point man on Pyongyang, noted the North is set to hold a national conference of war veterans within the coming days.

Keen attention is being paid to whether the country's leader Kim Jong-un will attend the Pyongyang event and deliver a new message on the regime's external policies. Kim has been out of public view for over two weeks.

The North carried out its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017. It has completed all preparations for another underground nuclear test in the Punggye-ri site, according to the intelligence communities of South Korea and the United States.

In this file photo, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se speaks during a ceremony in Seoul on June 15, 2022, to mark the 22nd anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit held in June 2000 between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#unification minister #NK nuke test
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!