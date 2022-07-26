Drug smuggling grows over 10 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Drug trafficking caught by South Korea's customs agency grew 11.2 percent on-year in the first half of this year, data showed Tuesday.
The Korea Customs Service said it confiscated a total of 238 kilograms of drugs in the January-June period, compared with 214 kg a year earlier.
The number of cases that the agency discovered came to 372, down 43.8 percent on-year. But the average amount of drugs involved in a single case doubled to 0.64 kg from the previous year's 0.32 kg, according to the data.
Drug smuggling via cargo and mail soared 78.9 percent in the first half to come to 229 kg, and the amount smuggled by travelers increased 29.7 percent on-year, it added.
By type, the amount of methamphetamine confiscated nearly doubled to 86.9 kg in the first half due to the growth in smuggling attempts from Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, and the United States.
Hemp came next with around 58 kg being confiscated during the cited period, up 30.5 percent on-year.
"We will beef up personnel and equipment to eradicate drug smuggling," an agency official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup 8percent seeks to expand in niche lending
-
Acting PPP chief apologizes over presidential office hiring blunder
-
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
-
Back on stage, actor Kim Seon-ho apologizes for rumors involving ex-girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
-
(LEAD) Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
-
Samsung holds ceremony to mark 1st shipment of most advanced 3nm chips
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 40,000
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
-
Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'